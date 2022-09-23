Terrace, B.C. senior woman in desperate need of hospital bed, could lose foot

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from northern B.C. said her mother isn’t able to get transferred to the hospital bed she needs, adding that the delay could be putting her life at risk.

Rebecca Onstein’s 82-year-old mother, Sheron Onstein, was injured in a car accident on Sept. 1.

Since then, an infection on her ankle has dramatically worsened. Sheron is currently staying at Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace, B.C.

And according to Rebecca, doctors advised that her mother needs to be taken to the hospital in Prince George for treatment or else the infection could worsen, which could potentially lead to amputation or even death.

However, they’re currently unable to move her because they said there are no beds available for her at the hospital in Prince George.

”The system is broken, and I’m tired of hearing, ‘Sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ People need to hear what is happening in our rural communities,” said Rebecca Onstein.

“This needs to change. Something is broken in our health-care system and without health, we have nothing.

“People should not be worried about losing their leg or life because there are no beds in P.G.”

The area’s MLA, Ellis Ross, said he is advocating for the family, who he says are victims of a dire situation in health-care staffing in northern B.C.

”This is B.C., this is Canada. We’ve always been proud of our health-care system, and now because of a lack of health-care professionals, because of a lack of a health-care system and a lack of any action coming from this government, it’s going to get worse,” said the Skeena MLA.

Northern Health officials told Global News the University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George has the capacity to receive Rebecca’s mother, adding that the transfer is being processed “within the timeframes agreed upon by the attending physicians.”

That timeframe was not specified.

