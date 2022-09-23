School board aware of possible protests over Oakville teacher’s attire as dress code under review

Send this page to someone via email

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) says it “has heard” of protests that have been planned for Friday and over the weekend regarding an Oakville, Ont., teacher’s controversial attire.

Images have gone viral online and in the media over the past several days, appearing to show a teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School wearing large prosthetic breasts in class.

Social media posts have indicated that protests have been planned over the controversy, both on Friday and over the weekend.

It comes after trustees with the HDSB met and agreed to review the dress code.

“At the Sept. 21 Board of Trustees meeting, trustees passed a motion requesting the director of education to return to the board before the end of November with a report for information addressing various considerations regarding dress codes,” the HDSB said.

Story continues below advertisement

The board has said that it is “committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable and welcoming learning and working environment for all students and staff.”

“We strive to promote and support a positive learning environment in schools consistent with our values and to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff and the community, regardless of their race, age, ability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, socio-economic circumstances, or body type/size,” the HDSB said.

“The HDSB recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression.”

The Halton District School Board would like to formally correct misinformation that is being spread online and in the media about a staff member. Read more here: https://t.co/7YAflHN4ev — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) September 20, 2022

It said gender identity and expression are protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Story continues below advertisement

The board said it wouldn’t provide further information as it’s “a personnel matter.”

Earlier this week, the board released a statement where it said it wanted to “formally correct misinformation” regarding recent media coverage.

The statement said the individual was incorrectly being identified as a HDSB staff member who is “completely unrelated” to the matter. The board noted that it would not confirm the “identity of the individual in the photos/videos/radio segments” but requested that corrections be made.