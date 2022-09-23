Belleville Police seek two suspects in armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Belleville Police are looking to identify a pair of suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place Friday morning.

According to police, a man and a woman entered a business at Bridge Street East and Herchimer Avenue at 5:50 a.m. and demanded money from the cashier.

The man was brandishing a knife and both suspects quickly fled the scene, heading eastbound after acquiring cash, police said.

View image in full screen A man and a woman are recorded threatening a cashier during an armed robbery in Belleville, Ont. early Friday morning. Belleville Police

Police describe the man as wearing a dark jacket with a bright fringe on the hood, or bright hood underneath his jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was wearing sandals and dark jacket, with a blue hoodie underneath.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Jordan Wells of Belleville Police at jwells@bellevilleps.ca.