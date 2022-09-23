Belleville Police seek two suspects in armed robbery

Belleville Police are looking to identify a pair of suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place Friday morning.
Read more: Belleville, Ont. police arrest man in connection with theft of maintenance covers, catch basin lids
According to police, a man and a woman entered a business at Bridge Street East and Herchimer Avenue at 5:50 a.m. and demanded money from the cashier.
The man was brandishing a knife and both suspects quickly fled the scene, heading eastbound after acquiring cash, police said.
Police describe the man as wearing a dark jacket with a bright fringe on the hood, or bright hood underneath his jacket.
The woman was wearing sandals and dark jacket, with a blue hoodie underneath.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Jordan Wells of Belleville Police at jwells@bellevilleps.ca.
Comments