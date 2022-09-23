Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Belleville Police seek two suspects in armed robbery

By Megan King Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 9:22 am
Belleville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects, a man and a woman, involved in an armed robbery early Friday morning. View image in full screen
Belleville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects, a man and a woman, involved in an armed robbery early Friday morning. Belleville Police

Belleville Police are looking to identify a pair of suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place Friday morning.

Read more: Belleville, Ont. police arrest man in connection with theft of maintenance covers, catch basin lids

According to police, a man and a woman entered a business at Bridge Street East and Herchimer Avenue at 5:50 a.m. and demanded money from the cashier.

The man was brandishing a knife and both suspects quickly fled the scene, heading eastbound after acquiring cash, police said.

Trending Stories
A man and a woman are recorded threatening a cashier during an armed robbery in Belleville, Ont. early Friday morning. View image in full screen
A man and a woman are recorded threatening a cashier during an armed robbery in Belleville, Ont. early Friday morning. Belleville Police

Police describe the man as wearing a dark jacket with a bright fringe on the hood, or bright hood underneath his jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was wearing sandals and dark jacket, with a blue hoodie underneath.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Jordan Wells of Belleville Police at jwells@bellevilleps.ca.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagInvestigation tagArmed Robbery tagKnife tagSuspects tagCash tagBelleville police tagPublic Assistance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers