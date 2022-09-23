OPP identify victim of fatal Highway 12 crash in Tay Township

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP have identified the victim of the fatal collision on Highway 12 in Tay Township.

Police say Joey Baker, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene after the pick-up truck he was driving collided with a dump truck on Wednesday.

OPP say the crash occurred in the community north of Barrie around 10:15 a.m. on Highway 12 between Gratrix Road and Fraser Road.

A picture from OPP shows the dump truck turned on its side with gravel dumped all over the road.

Expect highway 12 to be closed at a minimum until 4:00pm for investigation ^dh pic.twitter.com/8eWUiwAMxH — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 21, 2022

Police said the commercial dump truck operator was treated for minor injuries at the scene by emergency services.

A GoFundMe set up for Baker’s partner said he had just welcomed a new baby earlier this summer.

“Joey was loved by many and will be very missed by all those in his life,” the GoFundMe said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but at the time, it forced the closure of the highway for over 12 hours.

Investigator witnesses or anyone with dashcam video can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca.