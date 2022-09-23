Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

OPP identify victim of fatal Highway 12 crash in Tay Township

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 9:29 am
Highway 12 closed both directions between Gratrix Road and Fraser Road in Tay Township for serious pick up vs dump truck crash. View image in full screen
Highway 12 closed both directions between Gratrix Road and Fraser Road in Tay Township for serious pick up vs dump truck crash. Via OPP_CR Twitter

Southern Georgian Bay OPP have identified the victim of the fatal collision on Highway 12 in Tay Township.

Police say Joey Baker, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene after the pick-up truck he was driving collided with a dump truck on Wednesday.

OPP say the crash occurred in the community north of Barrie around 10:15 a.m. on Highway 12 between Gratrix Road and Fraser Road.

A picture from OPP shows the dump truck turned on its side with gravel dumped all over the road.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the commercial dump truck operator was treated for minor injuries at the scene by emergency services.

Trending Stories

Read more: One person is dead following crash on Highway 12 in Tay Township, Ont.

A GoFundMe set up for Baker’s partner said he had just welcomed a new baby earlier this summer.

“Joey was loved by many and will be very missed by all those in his life,” the GoFundMe said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but at the time, it forced the closure of the highway for over 12 hours.

Investigator witnesses or anyone with dashcam video can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagFatal Crash tagBarrie tagHighway 12 tagOntario Provincal Police tagFatal Collison tagHighway 12 crash tagTay Township crash tagSouthern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police tagfatal crash Highway 12 tagFatal crash Tay Township tagJoey Baker tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers