Police seize $190K of drugs from vehicle in Woodstock, Ont.

Woodstock, Ont., police say they seized roughly $190,000 worth of illicit drugs last week near the city’s downtown core.

On Sept. 16, police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Huron Street and Dundas Street.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was occupied by a lone man.

Police say they seized approximately 1.3 kilograms of crystal meth, 113 grams of fentanyl, 52 grams of cocaine, and eight hydromorphone pills from inside the vehicle.

Police also say they seized about $42,000 in cash.

A 23-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged with impaired driving, possession of property over $5,000, and multiple drug possession offences with the purpose of trafficking.

