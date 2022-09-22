RCMP in N.W.T. continue search for fatal stabbing suspect: ‘We will find him’

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in the Northwest Territories warned residents of Fort Good Hope Thursday to remain vigilant as they continue their search for the suspect in the stabbings of three people in the community who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

One person died in the Tuesday night attack and two others have significant injuries.

Sgt. Chris Manseau told a news conference in Yellowknife that 24-year-old Thaddeus McNeely is the lone suspect.

He said McNeely’s whereabouts were unknown, but police believe he is still in Fort Good Hope.

“Our members are taking a slow and measured approach,” Manseau said. “We want to make sure that no other person gets injured.

“We know that the community is concerned and we will find him.”

Manseau said officers have been going door-to-door in the remote community of about 500 people to speak with residents and potential witnesses.

Police from Alberta and British Columbia are also involved in the investigation.

The RCMP has asked residents to report any suspicious activity to police and to not share the location or movement of police officers.

Manseau encouraged McNeely to turn himself in.

