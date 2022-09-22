Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Man taken into custody after allegedly lighting his Kitimat, B.C. home on fire

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 9:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Man taken into custody after allegedly lighting his Kitimat, B.C. home on fire' Man taken into custody after allegedly lighting his Kitimat, B.C. home on fire
Kitimat RCMP say a man was taken into custody after 5 p.m. on Wed. Sept. 21, 2022, after allegedly lighting his house on fire from the inside. Police said they went to the Swan Street residence to conduct a wellbeing check and the man subsequently threatened to harm himself.

A man has been taken into custody in Kitimat, B.C. after lighting his home on fire, according to police.

Mounties were called to conduct a wellbeing check at a home on Swan Street around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday. When police arrived, the man threatened to harm himself, an RCMP source told Global News.

He reportedly refused to come out of the house.

Read more: Beanbag gun used to arrest weapon-wielding woman at BC Women’s Hospital maternity ward: police

Police parked their truck on the driveway in front of the garage. When the man decided he did want to leave, the source said he rammed his own vehicle against the inside of the garage door.

Footage from a neighbour’s security camera shows the garage door buckling as the vehicle pushes against it. It eventually burst open, striking the police truck as smoke billowed out from within.

The RCMP source alleged the man lit his home on fire from the inside. The precise cause of the blaze remains under investigation, the source told Global News.

The man got out of the building before it was fully engulfed in flames and was taken into custody. In the security footage, firefighters are seen arriving as the garage begins to burn.

The fire spread to the neighbouring duplex.

B.C. RCMP did not immediately respond to additional requests for information.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC RCMP tagKitimat tagwellness check tagKitimat RCMP tagKitimat crime tagKitimat man lights home on fire tagKitimat residential fire tag

