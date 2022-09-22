Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau settle in as Calgary Flames

Send this page to someone via email

Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck.

The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames.

The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome.

View image in full screen Forward Nazem Kadri speaks at Calgary Flames training camp Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Tom Reynolds, Global News

The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season.

Story continues below advertisement

As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau’s former slot on the left side of centre Elias Lindholm, with Tyler Toffoli on the right in Thursday’s initial line rushes.

“They’re two good players and I don’t think I’ve ever played with two righties,” Huberdeau said. “It’s cool to have that.

“They’re shooters. They score a lot of goals. I’m kind of a playmaker. I think it could be a good fit. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They're shooters. They score a lot of goals. I'm kind of a playmaker. I think it could be a good fit.

“We’re going to try to build chemistry for sure.”

View image in full screen Forward Jonathan Huberdeau speaks at Calgary Flames training camp Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Tom Reynolds, Global News

Toffoli, acquired just before February’s trade deadline from the Montreal Canadiens, is skating in his first full training camp in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Kadri was slotted between wingers Cody Eakin and Sonny Milano, who were both invited to camp on professional tryout contracts.

Kadri signed a seven-year, $49-million contract in August after helping the Colorado Avalanche win a Stanley Cup.

He said he’s had a few discussions with head coach Darryl Sutter about potential linemates.

“With new faces and new bodies, everyone’s just trying to get familiarized with each other to start camp, try to build some early chemistry, but you’ve got to mix and match sometimes” Kadri said.

“Ultimately that’s up to Darryl. If he wants to tell you, I’ll let him tell you.”

0:47 ‘I want to play in Calgary’: Huberdeau talks big contract ‘I want to play in Calgary’: Huberdeau talks big contract – Aug 5, 2022

Calgary’s first of eight pre-season games is Sunday’s split-squad match against the Vancouver Canucks.

Story continues below advertisement

Kadri compiled 28 goals and 59 assists in 71 games for the Avalanche last season. He added seven goals and eight assists in 16 playoff games in Colorado’s Cup run.

“The experience of playing in those huge games, I’ve learned as my career’s gone on, that’s what you play the game for, is to play in those highlighted moments where there’s two teams left and everyone’s watching” Kadri said.

Don’t expect to see Kadri play early in the pre-season given his workload last season, Sutter said.

“We’ll just kind of move him around and I want to make sure those pro tryout guys get a really good opportunity,” the head coach said.

The 31-year-old Kadri from London, Ont., won’t wait long to face former teammates and the reigning Cup champions. Calgary opens the regular season Oct. 13 at home against the Avs.

“It’s funny how that worked out I guess,” Kadri said. “Hopefully I can get my ring that night too. That would be nice.

“They’re a great team and obviously I’ve got some great relationships over there. Wish them nothing but the best, but when the puck drops, it’s go time.”

Story continues below advertisement

5:44 Calgary Flames writer reacts to blockbuster Nazem Kadri deal Calgary Flames writer reacts to blockbuster Nazem Kadri deal – Aug 19, 2022

Huberdeau, who is coming off a career-high 115 points last season, changed NHL teams for the first time in his career after 10 years with the Panthers.

“Little bit of nerves. I think I messed up in the first three drills,” Huberdeau said. “All people were talking about was the trade this summer. Just excited to kind of turn the page on that and focus on this year, and go win a Stanley Cup.”

The 29-year-old from Saint-Jerome, Que., agreed to an eight-year, $84-million contract after the Flames dealt Tkachuk to Florida for Huberdeau’s rights.

Huberdeau posted 30 goals and 85 assists in the regular season, and had a goal and four assists in 10 playoff games for the Panthers.

“You want to win your division.” Huberdeau said. “Personally, I don’t really care about the points. Yeah, last year I had a lot of points, but we got swept in the second round so that doesn’t mean anything.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to be a good player in the regular season, but a better player in the playoffs.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I want to be a good player in the regular season, but a better player in the playoffs."

Kadri spent some time with his new Flames teammates in Banff National Park before training camp.

“Banff is beautiful. It’s the first time I’ve been out there. I’ll certainly be going back,” Kadri said.

Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar, who accompanied Huberdeau in the Florida trade, was paired with Chris Tanev on Thursday.

“Weegar can play big minutes. Tanny has shown he can handle whoever you put with him,” Sutter said.

Tanev isn’t expected to play a pre-season game until the end of camp after rehabilitating from shoulder surgery.