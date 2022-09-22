Arrest warrant issued for man in northeast London, Ont. stabbing investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been identified in connection with a stabbing in the city’s northeast over the weekend that left a man fighting for his life in hospital, police in London, Ont., said Thursday.

Officers responded to the scene at 202 McNay St., a residential apartment tower, around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night.

A man was located by emergency crews with an apparent stab wound and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital.

On Thursday, police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for a 47-year-old man in connection with the case.

Michael James Post is being sought for a charge of aggravated assault, police said. Members of the public are asked to not approach Post if he is seen and to call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

Court documents show Post is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5 in relation to a charge of mischief under $5,000 that was laid in June.

The 252-unit apartment complex is operated by London and Middlesex Community Housing and is geared toward seniors in need of rent-geared-to-income housing, according to LMCH’s website.

— with files from Matthew Trevithick