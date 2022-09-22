Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest warrant issued for man in northeast London, Ont. stabbing investigation: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted September 22, 2022 5:35 pm
Michael James Post, 47, of London, Ont. View image in full screen
Michael James Post, 47, of London, Ont. London Police Service/Handout

A suspect has been identified in connection with a stabbing in the city’s northeast over the weekend that left a man fighting for his life in hospital, police in London, Ont., said Thursday.

Officers responded to the scene at 202 McNay St., a residential apartment tower, around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night.

A man was located by emergency crews with an apparent stab wound and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital.

Read more: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Huron Heights: London police

On Thursday, police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for a 47-year-old man in connection with the case.

Trending Stories

Michael James Post is being sought for a charge of aggravated assault, police said. Members of the public are asked to not approach Post if he is seen and to call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

Court documents show Post is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5 in relation to a charge of mischief under $5,000 that was laid in June.

The 252-unit apartment complex is operated by London and Middlesex Community Housing and is geared toward seniors in need of rent-geared-to-income housing, according to LMCH’s website.

— with files from Matthew Trevithick

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagStabbing tagLondon Police tagLondon Police Service tagAggravated Assault tagLondon crime tagLondon Ontario crime tagArrest Warrant tagLondon Stabbing tagSuspect Sought tagmcnay street tag202 McNay Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers