Cannabis

Avian influenza reported in Saskatchewan

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 5:29 pm
The Ministry of Agriculture warned that the disease could infect poultry, as well as pet and wild birds. View image in full screen
The Ministry of Agriculture warned that the disease could infect poultry, as well as pet and wild birds. Aleksandra Sagan/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture’s chief veterinary officer issued an animal health order on Wednesday after confirming several cases of avian influenza (bird flu) in the province.

The order is in place until Oct. 21, and restricts the movement of birds to shows, auctions, fairs, and any other event where birds from multiple locations are brought together.

Read more: First case of avian influenza confirmed in Nunavut in infected wild bird

After the situation hits the deadline, it will be reevaluated and extended as needed.

A map on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website shows the control zones set up to limit the spread of the infection, which is near Hepburn and Petrofka, just north of Saskatoon.

The ministry said this disease can affect food-producing birds like chicken and turkeys, but can also infect pet and wild birds, and in rare cases, people.

Read more: Alberta confirms 5 cases of avian flu spreading to mammals

It added that proactive measures like preventing contact between poultry and wild birds, limiting visitors to barns, and regularly monitoring birds for signs of illness can help prevent the spread of the disease.

The CFIA has a list of ways to prevent the disease on its website, adding that producers who see unusual rates of disease or death should consult with your local veterinarian.

Click to play video: 'H5N1 strain considered the worst avian flu to hit Saskatchewan since 2015' H5N1 strain considered the worst avian flu to hit Saskatchewan since 2015
