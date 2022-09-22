Avian influenza reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture’s chief veterinary officer issued an animal health order on Wednesday after confirming several cases of avian influenza (bird flu) in the province.

The order is in place until Oct. 21, and restricts the movement of birds to shows, auctions, fairs, and any other event where birds from multiple locations are brought together.

After the situation hits the deadline, it will be reevaluated and extended as needed.

A map on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website shows the control zones set up to limit the spread of the infection, which is near Hepburn and Petrofka, just north of Saskatoon.

The ministry said this disease can affect food-producing birds like chicken and turkeys, but can also infect pet and wild birds, and in rare cases, people.

It added that proactive measures like preventing contact between poultry and wild birds, limiting visitors to barns, and regularly monitoring birds for signs of illness can help prevent the spread of the disease.

The CFIA has a list of ways to prevent the disease on its website, adding that producers who see unusual rates of disease or death should consult with your local veterinarian.