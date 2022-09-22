Lennox and Addington OPP charge two men with drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two men are facing a laundry list of charges after a recent arrest at the hands of the Lennox and Addington County OPP’s community street crime unit.

Police say a search warrant was issued on Sept. 21 at a home on Edmon Street in Deseronto.

According to police, more than 100 grams of cocaine were found as well as a loaded handgun and ammunition, an air pistol, a taser, a spiked baseball bat, and other items. A quantity of cash was also seized.

Robert Pammett, 35, of Deseronto, and Christopher Derrett, 41, of Belleville, were arrested and charged with:

possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

possession of a prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)

possession of a firearm or of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (three counts)

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both individuals were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

2:25 Kingston Health Sciences Centre CEO says new Long Term Care rules will affect very few patients in hospital Kingston Health Sciences Centre CEO says new Long Term Care rules will affect very few patients in hospital