Lennox and Addington OPP charge two men with drug trafficking

Two men are facing a laundry list of charges after a recent arrest at the hands of the Lennox and Addington County OPP’s community street crime unit.
Police say a search warrant was issued on Sept. 21 at a home on Edmon Street in Deseronto.
According to police, more than 100 grams of cocaine were found as well as a loaded handgun and ammunition, an air pistol, a taser, a spiked baseball bat, and other items. A quantity of cash was also seized.
Robert Pammett, 35, of Deseronto, and Christopher Derrett, 41, of Belleville, were arrested and charged with:
- possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
- possession of a prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)
- possession of a firearm or of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (three counts)
- possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Both individuals were held in custody pending a bail hearing.
