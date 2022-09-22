Menu

Crime

Lennox and Addington OPP charge two men with drug trafficking

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 3:04 pm
Two men are facing a long list of charges after a recent arrest by the Lennox and Addington OPP. View image in full screen
Two men are facing a long list of charges after a recent arrest by the Lennox and Addington OPP. OPP

Two men are facing a laundry list of charges after a recent arrest at the hands of the Lennox and Addington County OPP’s community street crime unit.

Police say a search warrant was issued on Sept. 21 at a home on Edmon Street in Deseronto.

According to police, more than 100 grams of cocaine were found as well as a loaded handgun and ammunition, an air pistol, a taser, a spiked baseball bat, and other items. A quantity of cash was also seized.

Read more: Belleville man facing charges from Canadian border services

Robert Pammett, 35, of Deseronto, and Christopher Derrett, 41, of Belleville, were arrested and charged with:

  • possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
  • possession of a prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)
  • possession of a firearm or of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (three counts)
  • possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both individuals were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

OPP Ontario Provincial Police Drugs Cocaine Guns Cash Deseronto lennox and addington county

