Belleville man facing charges from Canadian border services

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Belleville man is facing nine charges, including smuggling, after an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency.

The investigation began in early August when officers at the International Mail Centre in Vancouver intercepted a stun gun headed for a Belleville address.

On Aug. 31, border service officers with assistance from Belleville police executed a search warrant at a Belleville home.

Officers seized a firearm, fentanyl and two prohibited weapons.

Other charges against Todd Plews include possession of illegally imported goods, importing a prohibited firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

1:19 Fair Capacity Fair Capacity