Crime

Belleville man facing charges from Canadian border services

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 1:45 pm
CBSA officers along with Belleville police arrested a man for smuggling and other charges. View image in full screen
CBSA officers along with Belleville police arrested a man for smuggling and other charges. CBSA

A Belleville man is facing nine charges, including smuggling, after an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency.

The investigation began in early August when officers at the International Mail Centre in Vancouver intercepted a stun gun headed for a Belleville address.

On Aug. 31, border service officers with assistance from Belleville police executed a search warrant at a Belleville home.

Officers seized a firearm, fentanyl and two prohibited weapons.

Other charges against Todd Plews include possession of illegally imported goods, importing a prohibited firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

