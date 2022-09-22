Belleville man facing charges from Canadian border services

A Belleville man is facing nine charges, including smuggling, after an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency.
The investigation began in early August when officers at the International Mail Centre in Vancouver intercepted a stun gun headed for a Belleville address.
On Aug. 31, border service officers with assistance from Belleville police executed a search warrant at a Belleville home.
Officers seized a firearm, fentanyl and two prohibited weapons.
Other charges against Todd Plews include possession of illegally imported goods, importing a prohibited firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
