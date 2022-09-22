1 injured after house fire in Toronto, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is injured after a house caught on fire in Toronto on Thursday, officials say.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said the fire broke out around 11:11 a.m., in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Dwight Avenue area.

Toronto Fire said there was “heavy smoke” at the scene.

In an update at around 1 p.m., Toronto Fire said the blaze was “under control,” and that a fire investigation had been launched.

The service said “extensive damage” was done to the home as a result of the fire.

Toronto paramedics said one female was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” and burns.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Fire said the blaze was a two-alarm fire.

FIRE:

Lake Shore Blvd West + Dwight Av

11:11am

– House on fire@Toronto_Fire is on scene advising a 2 alarm fire

– Expect road closures in the area for emergency vehicles @TTCnotices#GO1845148

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 22, 2022