Fire

1 injured after house fire in Toronto, officials say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 1:26 pm
The scene of the blaze in Toronto on Thursday. View image in full screen
The scene of the blaze in Toronto on Thursday. Kathie Bishop / Facebook

One person is injured after a house caught on fire in Toronto on Thursday, officials say.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said the fire broke out around 11:11 a.m., in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Dwight Avenue area.

Toronto Fire said there was “heavy smoke” at the scene.

Read more: Family of 5 dead, including 3 children, after Brampton house fire

In an update at around 1 p.m., Toronto Fire said the blaze was “under control,” and that a fire investigation had been launched.

The service said “extensive damage” was done to the home as a result of the fire.

Toronto paramedics said one female was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” and burns.

Toronto Fire said the blaze was a two-alarm fire.

