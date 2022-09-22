1 injured after house fire in Toronto, officials say

One person is injured after a house caught on fire in Toronto on Thursday, officials say.
In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said the fire broke out around 11:11 a.m., in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Dwight Avenue area.
Toronto Fire said there was “heavy smoke” at the scene.
In an update at around 1 p.m., Toronto Fire said the blaze was “under control,” and that a fire investigation had been launched.
The service said “extensive damage” was done to the home as a result of the fire.
Toronto paramedics said one female was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” and burns.
Toronto Fire said the blaze was a two-alarm fire.
