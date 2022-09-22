Province funds green Manitoba projects with $1.5 million in grants

Send this page to someone via email

The province is giving a funding boost to 14 green initiatives in Manitoba as part of $1.5 million in grants from the Conservation and Climate Fund.

Environment Minister Jeff Wharton said Thursday that the money is going to schools, municipalities, businesses and other groups that are working to protect the environment by reducing greenhouse gases and addressing the effects of climate change.

The fund, which was launched in 2020, saw an increase to its new total earlier this year to help green-light more projects.

“Our government is proud to support these green projects that work to mitigate carbon emissions, develop green technology and conserve Manitoba’s varied natural landscapes and abundant waterways,” said Wharton.

Story continues below advertisement

“These environmentally responsible initiatives will help protect the environment while advancing the Manitoba government’s priority to transition the province to a sustainable, low-carbon economy.”

Among this year’s recipients are RRC Polytech ($67,500 for a drain water heat recovery system and $150,000 for a digital flood-resilient infrastructure project), Little Brown Jug Brewing Company ($150,000 for a carbon dioxide recapture system) and the Lake Winnipeg Foundation ($25,000 for the expansion of a water sample analysis program).

The village of St-Pierre-Jolys, city of Flin Flon and Rural Municipality of Cartier are among the municipal recipients of the funding.

1:53 Manitoba gas prices still too high, advocate says, as carbon rebate payments go out Manitoba gas prices still too high, advocate says, as carbon rebate payments go out – Jul 15, 2022