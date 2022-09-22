Man charged after driver threatened with replica firearm, London, Ont. police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old London, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with an incident earlier this month in which police say a motorist was threatened another driver with what was later found to be a replica firearm.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 11, when a man driving along Mornington Avenue saw a Mercedes pass him, turn around, and follow him into a parking lot, police said.

The Mercedes drove around the man, cut in front of him, and stopped abruptly. The male driver then exited the Mercedes, approached the other driver and began arguing with him.

“The suspect returned to his vehicle and produced what appeared to be a handgun. The man pointed the gun in the direction of the driver and made threats towards him before leaving the area in the vehicle,” police said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Two other people were in the victim’s car at the time of the incident, police said, and the two men did not know each other.

On Wednesday, officers raided a home in the 500 block of Salisbury Street in connection with the investigation, seizing a replica 1991 pistol and a replica Uzi machine gun, police said.

The accused, a 22-year-old London man, faces two counts of pointing a firearm and one count of uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Nov. 3.