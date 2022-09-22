Jackson Creek Trail to close after Thanksgiving for upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

The Jackson Creek Trail in Peterborough’s northwest end will close after the Thanksgiving weekend to make way for extensive upgrades, Otonabee Conservation announced Thursday.

The 4.5-kilometre multi-use trail goes through the city of Peterborough and Selwyn Township and is a section of the Trans Canada Trail (also known as The Great Trail).

Otonabee Conservation — which owns and manages the Jackson Creek Trail — says the closure will be in effect from Tuesday, Oct. 11 to Friday, Dec. 16, pending weather conditions.

Upgrades include extending the trail from Ackinson Road in Selwyn in the west to the concrete bridge at the entrance to Jackson Park in Peterborough in the east.

A map showing detours in place during upgrades to the Jackson Creek Trail in Peterborough.

“Construction activities along the entire length of the trail will include addressing points of erosion, installing culverts, regrading slopes, enhancing bridges, resurfacing of the length of the trail, and the addition of benches and educational signage,” Otonabee Conservation stated.

During the closure, detours will be in place for alternate routes using local roads, sidewalks and multi-use trails that extend from Ackison Road in Selwyn to Parkhill Road West, and Monaghan Road in Peterborough.

The project is being funded via a $523,917 federal investment through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and a $200,000 grant from the Trans Canada Trail Board. Another $20,000 in donations was raised through the local Your Metres Matter campaign for revitalizing the Jackson Creek Trail. The campaign said each $50 donation helps revitalize one metre of trail.

Otonabee Conservation noted the trail could reopen earlier than Dec. 16 if work is completed sooner.

For updates or changes to closures, visit otonabeeconservation.com.