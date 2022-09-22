3 face murder charges after fatal July shooting in Parc La Salle

Send this page to someone via email

Three Winnipeg men have been arrested in connection with a fatal July shooting in the Parc La Salle neighbourhood, near St. Norbert.

Salah Falah Hasan, 59, died in hospital after being found with a gunshot wound at a Houde Drive home in the early hours of July 3.

Police say they believe that all three of those charged, one of whom was acquainted with Hasan, were at the victim’s home together when the shooting took place.

Jeffrey William Frame, 42, has been charged with second-degree murder and possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, while the other two suspects, Mohamad Alzreik, 26, and David Grant Wall, 38, are facing second-degree murder charges as well.

Story continues below advertisement

All three were detained in custody.

0:26 Winnipeg man, 59, city’s latest homicide victim after Sunday shooting Winnipeg man, 59, city’s latest homicide victim after Sunday shooting – Jul 4, 2022