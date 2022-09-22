Southern Georgian Bay OPP warn drivers after 3 charged for failing to stop for school buses

Send this page to someone via email

With school back in session and school buses back on the road, Southern Georgian Bay OPP are reminding drivers to be careful.

This reminder comes after officers conducted a patrol during school hours Sept. 19-20 after receiving complaints that vehicles were not stopping for school buses on King Street in Midland.

The result of the patrol led to three drivers receiving tickets for failing to stop for a school bus. Each offence comes with a hefty fine of $490 and six demerit points upon conviction.

OPP and school bus drivers tell residents of North Simcoe to stop and not pass school buses when the red overhead lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.

Police also remind drivers to adjust their speed and be aware of extra vehicle traffic and pedestrian traffic during school times when going through school areas and zones.

