Crime

Southern Georgian Bay OPP warn drivers after 3 charged for failing to stop for school buses

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 9:47 am
FILE -School Bus stopped on the side of the road. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File). View image in full screen
FILE -School Bus stopped on the side of the road. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File). STW

With school back in session and school buses back on the road, Southern Georgian Bay OPP are reminding drivers to be careful.

This reminder comes after officers conducted a patrol during school hours Sept. 19-20 after receiving complaints that vehicles were not stopping for school buses on King Street in Midland.

The result of the patrol led to three drivers receiving tickets for failing to stop for a school bus. Each offence comes with a hefty fine of $490 and six demerit points upon conviction.

Read more: 70 charges issued during back-to-school traffic enforcement by Peterborough police

OPP and school bus drivers tell residents of North Simcoe to stop and not pass school buses when the red overhead lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.

Police also remind drivers to adjust their speed and be aware of extra vehicle traffic and pedestrian traffic during school times when going through school areas and zones.

Click to play video: 'Bus driver shortage blamed for kids arriving late to class' Bus driver shortage blamed for kids arriving late to class
Bus driver shortage blamed for kids arriving late to class – Sep 14, 2022
