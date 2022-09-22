Police say dead ducks found ‘strategically placed’ outside London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Aylmer, Ont., police have launched an animal cruelty investigation after four dead ducks were found outside London.

On Sept. 16, police received an animal cruelty complaint after a resident found the ducks along Dufferin Street.

According to police, the ducks were “strategically placed” approximately 35 to 50 feet apart and their necks appeared to be broken.

Police said the area was canvassed for information and video surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Aylmer police at 519-773-3146 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.