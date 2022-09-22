Menu

Crime

Police say dead ducks found ‘strategically placed’ outside London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 8:54 am
A mother duck and her ducklings cruise along a in the West Main Canal on Mon, Jun 6, 2022, in Yuma, Ariz. View image in full screen
A mother duck and her ducklings cruise along a in the West Main Canal on Mon, Jun 6, 2022, in Yuma, Ariz. Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP

Aylmer, Ont., police have launched an animal cruelty investigation after four dead ducks were found outside London.

On Sept. 16, police received an animal cruelty complaint after a resident found the ducks along Dufferin Street.

According to police, the ducks were “strategically placed” approximately 35 to 50 feet apart and their necks appeared to be broken.

Police said the area was canvassed for information and video surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Aylmer police at 519-773-3146 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

