SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada must loosen Taliban sanctions amid multiple Afghanistan crises: aid groups

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2022 7:58 am
Click to play video: '1 year under Taliban rule: What has changed in Afghanistan?' 1 year under Taliban rule: What has changed in Afghanistan?
WATCH: One year under Taliban rule: What has changed in Afghanistan? – Aug 15, 2022

Major humanitarian groups are urging the Trudeau government to loosen its restrictions on working with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Canadian Red Cross, Oxfam Canada and Amnesty International are among 18 groups arguing that Ottawa has fallen behind its peers in finding loopholes for humanitarian aid while isolating the Taliban regime.

They say the Canadian sanctions are blocking their response to a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

Read more: Afghanistan is a ‘disaster’ after a year of Taliban rule. What does the future hold?

The Taliban took control in Afghanistan in August 2021.

An estimated 23 million people are facing food shortages in the country, which is beset by droughts, a breakdown of health services and an economy in free fall.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The aid groups say anti-terrorism rules in the Criminal Code are preventing Canadian groups from getting supplies out of warehouses and into the hands of people in urgent need.

Click to play video: 'Food insecurity in Afghanistan impacting 6.6 million people since Taliban takeover' Food insecurity in Afghanistan impacting 6.6 million people since Taliban takeover
Food insecurity in Afghanistan impacting 6.6 million people since Taliban takeover – Aug 15, 2022

In June, a special House of Commons committee formed to study the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan said Ottawa needed to amend those rules.

That committee noted the U.S., Australia, Britain and the European Union had all found ways to get aid flowing to the country.

The Liberals have not issued a formal response to that report, leading aid groups to decry what they call a “disheartening lack of urgency.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Afghanistan tagtaliban tagTaliban Afghanistan tagcanada afghanistan tagAfghanistan Taliban tagafghanistan news tagafghanistan canada tagtaliban news tagCanada Taliban tagTaliban Canada tagAfghanistan today tagAfghanistan Update tagAfghanistan updates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers