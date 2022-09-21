RCMP in N.W.T. search for suspect in stabbing that left 1 dead, others injured

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in the Northwest Territories were looking Wednesday for a suspect in stabbings that left one dead and others injured.

Mounties told residents in Fort Good Hope on Tuesday night to stay in their homes but lifted the advisory the next morning.

However, they asked residents of the community to “remain vigilant.”

They said officers were looking for help in locating the male suspect.

Media reports from an RCMP news conference said two people were in hospital and 24-year-old Thaddeus McNeely was identified as a subject of interest in the investigation.

Supt. Jeffrey Christie was unable to say whether the stabbings were targeted or random.

Story continues below advertisement

The force’s major crimes unit, forensic identification services, police dog services and emergency response teams were deployed to assist with the investigation.

Fort Good Hope is a community of about 500 people located along the Mackenzie River in the territory’s northwest.