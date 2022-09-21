Menu

Canada

RCMP in N.W.T. search for suspect in stabbing that left 1 dead, others injured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2022 6:39 pm
Logo of RCMP View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP in the Northwest Territories are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that has left one dead and others injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP in the Northwest Territories were looking Wednesday for a suspect in stabbings that left one dead and others injured.

Mounties told residents in Fort Good Hope on Tuesday night to stay in their homes but lifted the advisory the next morning.

However, they asked residents of the community to “remain vigilant.”

Read more: Imperial Oil continues to investigate pipeline spill in the Northwest Territories

They said officers were looking for help in locating the male suspect.

Trending Stories

Media reports from an RCMP news conference said two people were in hospital and 24-year-old Thaddeus McNeely was identified as a subject of interest in the investigation.

Supt. Jeffrey Christie was unable to say whether the stabbings were targeted or random.

Story continues below advertisement

The force’s major crimes unit, forensic identification services, police dog services and emergency response teams were deployed to assist with the investigation.

Fort Good Hope is a community of about 500 people located along the Mackenzie River in the territory’s northwest.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
