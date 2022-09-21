Vancouver police want your photos and videos from the Breakout Festival riot

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have created an online portal to collect photos and videos in their investigation of a riot that broke out at a music festival at the PNE Amphitheatre on Sunday.

The violence started after U.S. rapper Lil Baby cancelled his headline performance at the Breakout Festival at the last minute. In a post to Instagram, the artist said his “body completely shut down” due to a punishing tour schedule.

According to PNE management, more than 4,000 of the 5,200 fans in attendance left the venue, but about 1,000 stayed behind and rioted, causing “hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.”

Numerous videos posted to social media showed festivalgoers trashing displays, throwing garbage cans and knocking over tents.

It is this type of material police are now seeking to collect.

“We ask anyone with video or photos depicting violence, destruction, or other criminal acts to submit the video or photos here,” police said, in launching the evidence portal.

The technique is one Vancouver police have some experience with.

Following the 2011 Stanley Cup riot after the Vancouver Canucks’ Game 7 loss in the NHL finals, police set up a similar evidence portal, collecting thousands of pictures and videos.

That evidence led to charges against some 300 rioters, with all but 16 of the accused pleading guilty.

Vancouver police arrested seven people the night of the Breakout riot, and have assembled an investigative team to pour over additional evidence.

The PNE has defended its security plan for the event, saying it had a “full security contingent” at the venue on Sunday, and a customized security plan developed in conjunction with Vancouver police, which also had several officers in attendance.

It said it will also review what transpired on Sunday to determine if improvements can be made and remains in contact with the concert promoter to ensure repairs are completed swiftly both on PNE property and elsewhere if needed.

– with files from Global News’ Amy Judd