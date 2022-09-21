Assault suspect escapes cell in northern Manitoba, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a prisoner who escaped a cell at the Northlands Denesuline First Nation (Lac Brochet) detachment Tuesday afternoon.

Lyle Samuel, 21, had been arrested for assault with a weapon and an outstanding warrant and was taken to a cell trailer at the detachment earlier that day.

Police said at a regular check of the cell just after 3:30 p.m., they became aware that someone had entered the trailer and unlocked Samuel’s cell. He remains at large.

RCMP said they don’t believe there’s a safety concern for the community.

Samuel is described as five-foot-seven, 150 lbs, last seen wearing all black, however, his jacket and shoes had been removed when he was placed in the cell.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

