Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested, charged with indignity to human remains in northern Alberta

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 1:46 pm
File photo of RCMP car door.
File photo of RCMP car door. File / Global News

Ryan Tremblay, 37, has been arrested and charged with indignity to human remains in relation to a 2019 discovery of human remains in Conklin, Alta.

RCMP major crimes discovered the remains of 54-year-old William Tremblay on April 19, 2019, during an investigation of a travel trailer fire. William’s remains were found in the trailer, according to a 2019 RCMP news release.

Trending Stories

Read more: Suspicious death of 54-year-old man found in burned-out travel trailer in northern Alberta

Both Ryan and William are/were residents of the northeast hamlet of Conklin, south of Fort McMurray.

Ryan Tremblay will appear in court in Fort McMurray on Oct. 3.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagHuman Remains tagWood Buffalo RCMP tagIndignity to Human Remains tagFort McMurray crime tagNorthern Alberta crime tagConklin crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers