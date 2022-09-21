Man arrested, charged with indignity to human remains in northern Alberta

Ryan Tremblay, 37, has been arrested and charged with indignity to human remains in relation to a 2019 discovery of human remains in Conklin, Alta.
RCMP major crimes discovered the remains of 54-year-old William Tremblay on April 19, 2019, during an investigation of a travel trailer fire. William’s remains were found in the trailer, according to a 2019 RCMP news release.
Both Ryan and William are/were residents of the northeast hamlet of Conklin, south of Fort McMurray.
Ryan Tremblay will appear in court in Fort McMurray on Oct. 3.
