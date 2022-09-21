Man arrested, charged with indignity to human remains in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan Tremblay, 37, has been arrested and charged with indignity to human remains in relation to a 2019 discovery of human remains in Conklin, Alta.

RCMP major crimes discovered the remains of 54-year-old William Tremblay on April 19, 2019, during an investigation of a travel trailer fire. William’s remains were found in the trailer, according to a 2019 RCMP news release.

Both Ryan and William are/were residents of the northeast hamlet of Conklin, south of Fort McMurray.

Ryan Tremblay will appear in court in Fort McMurray on Oct. 3.