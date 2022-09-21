Rangers make deal with Owen Sound to acquire Kitchener native Kyle Morey

Send this page to someone via email

The Rangers announced a deal on Wednesday to bring a local prospect home to Kitchener.

The team has sent Hamilton’s eighth-round pick (conditional) in the 2023 draft to the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for forward Kyle Morey.

Morey, who grew up playing his minor hockey for the Kitchener Jr. Rangers, spent last season playing for the St. Marys Lincolns in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League where he scored 18 goals and added another 26 helpers in 48 games.

The Kitchener native was a fifth-round pick by Owen Sound in the 2021 draft.

Read more: 7 Kitchener Rangers go camping with NHL clubs

Story continues below advertisement

The Rangers are expected to announce more moves before they begin their season on Sept. 30 when they host the Sarnia Sting at the Aud.