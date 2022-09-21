Nuit Blanche hub to be held in east-Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, Nuit Blanche is returning to Toronto’s east end this year.

“This year, residents of and visitors to Toronto’s east end can enjoy Nuit Blanche Toronto in a close-to-home experience at the second Nuit Blanche hub in East Danforth,” non-profit East End Arts said in a press release Wednesday.

East End Arts said the neighbourhood festival can be enjoyed on Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., along Danforth Avenue, between the Greenwood and Woodbine TTC stations.

According to the organization, this year’s theme is ‘The Space Beneath Us’ and draws “inspiration from lost rivers and ancient shorelines, as well as the more recent stories of place, home and the resurgence of nature.”

East End Arts said there will be over 25 art installations, a mycelial-themed silent disco party a storefront gallery series and more.

“In addition to interactive art projects and fantastical window displays, visitors to the East Danforth hub can also expect access to public bathrooms, information booths, and a variety of restaurants and businesses that will be open late along the strip,” the press release said.

The organization said the TTC will be operating all evening and morning on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, “with free entry at Scarborough and North York Stations.

Shana Hillman, the executive director of East End Arts said the organization is “ecstatic to bring Nuit Blanche back to east Toronto for a second time with the help of the Danforth Mosaic BIA!”

Hillman said Nuit Blanche East Danforth in 2019 was a “monumental experience” for the team and communities.

“We know that this year’s hub, after two years of no in-person events, is going to be an exciting, revitalizing experience in so many ways,” Hillman continued.