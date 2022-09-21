Northwest Edmonton townhome catches fire Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Dark plumes of smoke billowed from a residential building Wednesday morning as a northwest Edmonton townhome went up in flames.

Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services responded to the structure fire of a middle-unit townhouse complex on Albany Way at 9:07 a.m., EFRS told Global News.

The fire was under control less than half-an-hour later thanks to seven crews who worked to douse the flames.

EFRS said there are no reported injuries at this time.