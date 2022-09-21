Menu

Fire

Northwest Edmonton townhome catches fire Wednesday morning

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 1:08 pm
A townhome on Albany Way in St. Albert caught fire Wednesday morning. Fire crews were able to put the fire out. View image in full screen
A townhome on Albany Way in St. Albert caught fire Wednesday morning. Fire crews were able to put the fire out. Global News

Dark plumes of smoke billowed from a residential building Wednesday morning as a northwest Edmonton townhome went up in flames.

Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services responded to the structure fire of a middle-unit townhouse complex on Albany Way at 9:07 a.m., EFRS told Global News.

The fire was under control less than half-an-hour later thanks to seven crews who worked to douse the flames.

Read more: 1 person taken to hospital after fire in north Edmonton early Thursday

EFRS said there are no reported injuries at this time.

