Northwest Edmonton townhome catches fire Wednesday morning

Dark plumes of smoke billowed from a residential building Wednesday morning as a northwest Edmonton townhome went up in flames.
Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services responded to the structure fire of a middle-unit townhouse complex on Albany Way at 9:07 a.m., EFRS told Global News.
Trending Stories
The fire was under control less than half-an-hour later thanks to seven crews who worked to douse the flames.
Read more: 1 person taken to hospital after fire in north Edmonton early Thursday
Read More
EFRS said there are no reported injuries at this time.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments