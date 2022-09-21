B.C. media finalists named for 2022 Webster Awards 

Send this page to someone via email

The finalists for 14 categories for the 2022 Webster Awards were announced by the Jack Webster Foundation on Tuesday evening.

The Webster Awards are the preeminent journalism awards for Western Canada.

The Jack Webster Foundation said the awards are given to recognize excellence in B.C. journalism.

Below are the finalists and the 14 categories for the 2022 Webster Awards:

Finalists – Best Feature/ Enterprise Reporting for TV/Video

Covid-19 Data: Fight for Vancouver Hospital Outbreak Information, Penny Daflos, CTV Vancouver

A British Columbia Welcome: Housing Ukrainian newcomers fleeing the war, Shannon Paterson, CTV Vancouver

RCH’s COVID ICU, Belle Puri, Christian Amundson, Ethan Sawyer, CBC Vancouver

Finalists – Excellence in Technology Reporting

FOI Reveals a Problem-Plagued B.C. $8.9-Million Tech Project, Andrew MacLeod, The Tyee

How the technology that powers crypto is being used for more than money, Michelle Ghoussoub, Gian-Paolo Mendoza, Lily Boisson, Pierre-Olivier Bernatchez, CBC News

Finalists – Excellence in Multimedia Journalism

From babies to bridge crossings, a data dive into how COVID-19 changed B.C., Richard Zussman, Amy Judd, Simon Little, Sally Nicholls, Global BC

Highway 8, Nancy Macdonald, Artur Gajda, Timothy Moore, The Globe and Mail

The frontline of conservation: how Indigenous guardians are reinforcing sovereignty and science on their lands, Jimmy Thomson, The Narwhal

Finalists – Excellence in Legal Journalism, present by the Law Society of B.C.

The Hidden, Deadly Epidemic in Partner Violence, Mary Fowles, The Tyee

Do police treat organized crime murders differently? Kim Bolan, Vancouver Sun/Postmedia

Sexual assault survivor finds no justice with Saanich Police, Jane Skrypnek, Saanich News

Finalists – Excellence in Feature/ Enterprise Reporting – Radio/Podcast

Missing Michael: Island Crime Season 3, Laura Palmer, Rogers Frequency Podcast Network

Floods, Fires and Future: A look at three communities after climate disasters, Sarah Penton, Christine Coulter, Courtney Dickson, Catherine Hansen, CBC Kelowna

Of Towns and Tigers, Joan Webber, CBC Radio – The Doc Project

Finalists – Excellence in Business, Industry, Labour, and Economics Reporting, endowed by Jean Cormier

The Coming Indigenous Power Play, Zoë Yunker, The Tyee

LNG’s Fading Promise, Brent Jang, The Globe and Mail

As AbCellera plans massive expansion ‘for decades to come,’ Vancouver braces for impact, Aleksandra Sagan, The Logic

Finalists – Commentator of the Year, City Mike Award, presented in memory of Linda Webster

James Peters, CFJC Kamloops

Pete McMartin, Vancouver Sun

Steve Burgess, The Tyee

Finalists – Best Reporting in a Language other than English

Recall – The first documentary about Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-Sen in Canada, Andy Lin, Lon Wei Wang

Magazine 26 – Indigenous-Chinese: The Past and Present, Ada Luk, Fairchild Television

Reform in the Wrongful Death Law in BC after over a century: Fears and hopes, Sima Ghaffarzadeh, Houman Kabiri Parvizi, Hamyaari Media

Finalists – Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Reporting

Chinatown Unmasked, Kristen Robinson, Global BC

Can B.C.’s First Nations and churches find peace on earth? Douglas Todd, Vancouver Sun

Prosecuting Hate, Mike Hager, Ian Bailey, Chen Wang, The Globe and Mail

Finalists – Best Community Reporting

Truth and Reconciliation, Cathy Webster, Michelle Cabana, Katherine Engqvist, Arnold Lim, Jane Skrypnek, Jake Romphf, Wolfgang Depner, Kiernan Green, Susan Granberg, Don Descoteau, Dan Ebenal, Goldstream Gazette

Princeton Recovers from Devastating Floods, Casey Richardson, Chelsea Powrie, Castanet News

Investigation: Is Vancouver’s Chinatown Dying?, Mike Howell, Vancouver is Awesome/Glacier Media

Finalists – Excellence in Health Reporting

BC Ambulance Crisis, Jordan Armstrong, Simon Little, Jon Azpiri, Sean Boynton, Neetu Garcha, Elizabeth McSheffrey, Global BC

A Crisis in Care: The Family Doctor Shortage in Greater Victoria, Jean Paetkau, Deborah Wilson, Kathryn Marlow, Madeline Green, Megan Thomas, Robyn Burns, Gregor Craigie, Bridgette Watson, Andrew Kurjata, Sterling Eyford, Rohit Joseph, CBC Victoria

Pandemic: Behind the Curtain, Cindy E. Harnett, Darren Stone, The Times Colonist/Glacier Media

Finalists – Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Print/Online

The science, geography, and historical roots of a 21st Century disaster, Tyler Olsen, Grace Kennedy, Joti Grewal, Fraser Valley Current

Traevon’s Legacy, Nancy Macdonald, The Globe and Mail

SRO Tenants Have Lived with Broken Windows for Years, Jen St. Denis, The Tyee

Finalists – Excellence in Environment Reporting

The Hatchery Crutch: How We Got Here, Jude Isabella, Hakai Magazine

Metro’s low-income households feel heat waves more than wealthier areas, Nathan Griffiths, Vancouver Sun and The Province

Electric Vehicles: Will they really drive us to a better planet?, Russ Francis, Focus Magazine.

During the announcement of the finalists for the 2022 Webster Awards, the 2022 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Stephen Hume, the 2022 Bill Good Award was presented to CHEK Media, and the inaugural Shelley Fralic Award was presented to Jennifer Thuncher of the Squamish Chief.

While all finalists will be celebrated, the winner of each category will be announced on Nov. 3 in an online awards ceremony at 7 p.m.

The Jack Webster Foundation was created in 1986, upon the retirement of Jack Webster, who was known to be one of the most influential reporters in the province at the time. The foundation was built to “foster and celebrate excellence in journalism.”

