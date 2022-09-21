B.C. media finalists named for 2022 Webster Awards 

The finalists for 14 categories for the 2022 Webster Awards were announced by the Jack Webster Foundation on Tuesday evening.
The Webster Awards are the preeminent journalism awards for Western Canada.
The Jack Webster Foundation said the awards are given to recognize excellence in B.C. journalism.
Below are the finalists and the 14 categories for the 2022 Webster Awards:
Finalists – Best Feature/ Enterprise Reporting for TV/Video
- Covid-19 Data: Fight for Vancouver Hospital Outbreak Information, Penny Daflos, CTV Vancouver
- A British Columbia Welcome: Housing Ukrainian newcomers fleeing the war, Shannon Paterson, CTV Vancouver
- RCH’s COVID ICU, Belle Puri, Christian Amundson, Ethan Sawyer, CBC Vancouver
Finalists – Excellence in Technology Reporting
- FOI Reveals a Problem-Plagued B.C. $8.9-Million Tech Project, Andrew MacLeod, The Tyee
- How the technology that powers crypto is being used for more than money, Michelle Ghoussoub, Gian-Paolo Mendoza, Lily Boisson, Pierre-Olivier Bernatchez, CBC News
Finalists – Excellence in Multimedia Journalism
- From babies to bridge crossings, a data dive into how COVID-19 changed B.C., Richard Zussman, Amy Judd, Simon Little, Sally Nicholls, Global BC
- Highway 8, Nancy Macdonald, Artur Gajda, Timothy Moore, The Globe and Mail
- The frontline of conservation: how Indigenous guardians are reinforcing sovereignty and science on their lands, Jimmy Thomson, The Narwhal
Finalists – Excellence in Legal Journalism, present by the Law Society of B.C.
- The Hidden, Deadly Epidemic in Partner Violence, Mary Fowles, The Tyee
- Do police treat organized crime murders differently? Kim Bolan, Vancouver Sun/Postmedia
- Sexual assault survivor finds no justice with Saanich Police, Jane Skrypnek, Saanich News
Finalists – Excellence in Feature/ Enterprise Reporting – Radio/Podcast
- Missing Michael: Island Crime Season 3, Laura Palmer, Rogers Frequency Podcast Network
- Floods, Fires and Future: A look at three communities after climate disasters, Sarah Penton, Christine Coulter, Courtney Dickson, Catherine Hansen, CBC Kelowna
- Of Towns and Tigers, Joan Webber, CBC Radio – The Doc Project
Finalists – Excellence in Business, Industry, Labour, and Economics Reporting, endowed by Jean Cormier
- The Coming Indigenous Power Play, Zoë Yunker, The Tyee
- LNG’s Fading Promise, Brent Jang, The Globe and Mail
- As AbCellera plans massive expansion ‘for decades to come,’ Vancouver braces for impact, Aleksandra Sagan, The Logic
Finalists – Commentator of the Year, City Mike Award, presented in memory of Linda Webster
- James Peters, CFJC Kamloops
- Pete McMartin, Vancouver Sun
- Steve Burgess, The Tyee
Finalists – Best Reporting in a Language other than English
- Recall – The first documentary about Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-Sen in Canada, Andy Lin, Lon Wei Wang
- Magazine 26 – Indigenous-Chinese: The Past and Present, Ada Luk, Fairchild Television
- Reform in the Wrongful Death Law in BC after over a century: Fears and hopes, Sima Ghaffarzadeh, Houman Kabiri Parvizi, Hamyaari Media
Finalists – Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Reporting
- Chinatown Unmasked, Kristen Robinson, Global BC
- Can B.C.’s First Nations and churches find peace on earth? Douglas Todd, Vancouver Sun
- Prosecuting Hate, Mike Hager, Ian Bailey, Chen Wang, The Globe and Mail
Finalists – Best Community Reporting
- Truth and Reconciliation, Cathy Webster, Michelle Cabana, Katherine Engqvist, Arnold Lim, Jane Skrypnek, Jake Romphf, Wolfgang Depner, Kiernan Green, Susan Granberg, Don Descoteau, Dan Ebenal, Goldstream Gazette
- Princeton Recovers from Devastating Floods, Casey Richardson, Chelsea Powrie, Castanet News
- Investigation: Is Vancouver’s Chinatown Dying?, Mike Howell, Vancouver is Awesome/Glacier Media
Finalists – Excellence in Health Reporting
- BC Ambulance Crisis, Jordan Armstrong, Simon Little, Jon Azpiri, Sean Boynton, Neetu Garcha, Elizabeth McSheffrey, Global BC
- A Crisis in Care: The Family Doctor Shortage in Greater Victoria, Jean Paetkau, Deborah Wilson, Kathryn Marlow, Madeline Green, Megan Thomas, Robyn Burns, Gregor Craigie, Bridgette Watson, Andrew Kurjata, Sterling Eyford, Rohit Joseph, CBC Victoria
- Pandemic: Behind the Curtain, Cindy E. Harnett, Darren Stone, The Times Colonist/Glacier Media
Finalists – Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Print/Online
- The science, geography, and historical roots of a 21st Century disaster, Tyler Olsen, Grace Kennedy, Joti Grewal, Fraser Valley Current
- Traevon’s Legacy, Nancy Macdonald, The Globe and Mail
- SRO Tenants Have Lived with Broken Windows for Years, Jen St. Denis, The Tyee
Finalists – Excellence in Environment Reporting
- The Hatchery Crutch: How We Got Here, Jude Isabella, Hakai Magazine
- Metro’s low-income households feel heat waves more than wealthier areas, Nathan Griffiths, Vancouver Sun and The Province
- Electric Vehicles: Will they really drive us to a better planet?, Russ Francis, Focus Magazine.
During the announcement of the finalists for the 2022 Webster Awards, the 2022 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Stephen Hume, the 2022 Bill Good Award was presented to CHEK Media, and the inaugural Shelley Fralic Award was presented to Jennifer Thuncher of the Squamish Chief.
While all finalists will be celebrated, the winner of each category will be announced on Nov. 3 in an online awards ceremony at 7 p.m.
The Jack Webster Foundation was created in 1986, upon the retirement of Jack Webster, who was known to be one of the most influential reporters in the province at the time. The foundation was built to “foster and celebrate excellence in journalism.”
Comments