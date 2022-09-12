Menu

Entertainment

2022 Emmy Awards red carpet: The best and worst looks of TV’s biggest night

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 8:17 pm
Sydney Sweeney, Angela Bassett and O Yeong-su walk the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards. View image in full screen
Sydney Sweeney, Angela Bassett and O Yeong-su walk the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Getty Images

The red carpet star power has returned in full force more than two years after COVID-19 changed the face of award shows.

The 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet was a nice return to “normal,” with stars like Zendaya and Alexandra Daddario turning up the heat in classically tailored silhouettes.

Alexandra Daddario arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Alexandra Daddario arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images
Zendaya attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Zendaya attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The men of the night mostly stuck to the classic black-and-white tuxedoes, but a few stood out, including Canada’s Seth Rogen and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae.

Seth Rogen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Seth Rogen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Actor Lee Jung-jae arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Actor Lee Jung-jae arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

Here are some of the best and worst dressed celebrities who made their way down the red carpet.

Best Dressed

Kate McKinnon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kate McKinnon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images
Oh Yeong-su arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Oh Yeong-su arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images
Oh Yeong-su arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Oh Yeong-su arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images). Chris Delmas / Getty Images
Stefani Robinson arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Stefani Robinson arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Robyn Beck / Getty Images
Zedd arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Zedd arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amanda Seyfried attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Chandra Wilson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Chandra Wilson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Angela Bassett attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Angela Bassett attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images
Laverne Cox attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Laverne Cox attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Julia Garner attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Julia Garner attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Fraizer Harrison / Getty Images
Rosario Dawson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Rosario Dawson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Fraizer Harrison / Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Rachel Brosnahan arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images
Australian actor Murray Bartlett arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Australian actor Murray Bartlett arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Robyn Beck / Getty Images
Bowen Yang attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Bowen Yang attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images
Sarah Paulson arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Sarah Paulson arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images

Christina Ricci arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Christina Ricci arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Robyn Beck / Getty Images
Actress Lily James arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Actress Lily James arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images
Jung Ho-yeon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Jung Ho-yeon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Anthony Anderson arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Anthony Anderson arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Robyn Beck / Getty Images
Chris Perfetti attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Chris Perfetti attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Worst Dressed

Lorene Scafaria attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lorene Scafaria attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images
Actress Nicole Byer arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Actress Nicole Byer arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images
Adam Scott attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Adam Scott attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images)
Tia Barr attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Tia Barr attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Melanie Lynskey arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Robyn Beck / Getty Images
Quinta Brunson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Quinta Brunson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Elle Fanning attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Elle Fanning attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Chrissy Teigen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Sydney Sweeney attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
John Legend attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
John Legend attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

For a complete list of the 2022 Emmy Awards winners, please check out our coverage.

 

