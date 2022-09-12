2022 Emmy Awards red carpet: The best and worst looks of TV’s biggest night

The red carpet star power has returned in full force more than two years after COVID-19 changed the face of award shows.
The 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet was a nice return to “normal,” with stars like Zendaya and Alexandra Daddario turning up the heat in classically tailored silhouettes.
The men of the night mostly stuck to the classic black-and-white tuxedoes, but a few stood out, including Canada’s Seth Rogen and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae.
Story continues below advertisement
Here are some of the best and worst dressed celebrities who made their way down the red carpet.
Best Dressed
Worst Dressed
—
Story continues below advertisement
For a complete list of the 2022 Emmy Awards winners, please check out our coverage.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments