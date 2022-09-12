2022 Emmy Awards red carpet: The best and worst looks of TV’s biggest night

Send this page to someone via email

The red carpet star power has returned in full force more than two years after COVID-19 changed the face of award shows.

The 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet was a nice return to “normal,” with stars like Zendaya and Alexandra Daddario turning up the heat in classically tailored silhouettes.

View image in full screen Alexandra Daddario arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images

View image in full screen Zendaya attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The men of the night mostly stuck to the classic black-and-white tuxedoes, but a few stood out, including Canada’s Seth Rogen and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae.

View image in full screen Seth Rogen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

View image in full screen Actor Lee Jung-jae arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

Here are some of the best and worst dressed celebrities who made their way down the red carpet.

Best Dressed

View image in full screen Kate McKinnon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

View image in full screen Oh Yeong-su arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images

View image in full screen Oh Yeong-su arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images). Chris Delmas / Getty Images

View image in full screen Stefani Robinson arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Robyn Beck / Getty Images

View image in full screen Zedd arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images

View image in full screen Amanda Seyfried attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

View image in full screen Chandra Wilson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

View image in full screen Angela Bassett attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

View image in full screen Laverne Cox attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

View image in full screen Julia Garner attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Fraizer Harrison / Getty Images

View image in full screen Rosario Dawson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Fraizer Harrison / Getty Images

View image in full screen Rachel Brosnahan arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images

View image in full screen Australian actor Murray Bartlett arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Robyn Beck / Getty Images

View image in full screen Bowen Yang attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

View image in full screen Sarah Paulson arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images

View image in full screen Christina Ricci arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Robyn Beck / Getty Images

View image in full screen Actress Lily James arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images

View image in full screen Jung Ho-yeon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

View image in full screen Anthony Anderson arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Robyn Beck / Getty Images

View image in full screen Chris Perfetti attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Worst Dressed

View image in full screen Lorene Scafaria attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

View image in full screen Actress Nicole Byer arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Chris Delmas / Getty Images

View image in full screen Adam Scott attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images)

View image in full screen Tia Barr attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

View image in full screen Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

View image in full screen Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

View image in full screen Melanie Lynskey arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Robyn Beck / Getty Images

View image in full screen Quinta Brunson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

View image in full screen Elle Fanning attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

View image in full screen Chrissy Teigen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

View image in full screen Sydney Sweeney attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

View image in full screen John Legend attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

For a complete list of the 2022 Emmy Awards winners, please check out our coverage.