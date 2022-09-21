Manitoba gives $50k to museum for Orange Shirt Day programming

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is giving $50,000 to the museum to support programming for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere announced Wednesday.

“In the spirit of reconciliation — through respect, engagement, understanding and action — the Manitoba government is honoured to support programming that amplifies Indigenous voices in the ongoing community dialogue about truth and reconciliation,” Lagimodiere said.

The new programming aims to encourage meaningful awareness of the history and legacy of residential schools.

The Manitoba Museum is offering free admission to the museum galleries, planetarium and science gallery from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 in recognition of Orange Shirt Day.

“As the identification of unmarked graves at former residential school sites has brought the legacy of these schools to the forefront of the national dialogue, the Manitoba government has re-affirmed and strengthened its commitment to reconciliation,” said Culture and Heritage Minister Andrew Smith.

“We are honoured to support these programs that acknowledge past harms through commemorative and educational awareness activities.”

Visitors are encouraged to wear orange clothing for the event, Lagimodiere said.

“Last year, we were inspired by the response from Manitobans to expand their understanding of this difficult history, and take action towards reconciliation,” said Rachel Erickson, director of learning and engagement for the Manitoba Museum.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to the museum for learning, dialogue, and reflection.”

