Last full day of summer sees severe thunderstorm watch issued for London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in London, Ont., and surrounding areas are being advised by Environment Canada to be on alert for severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, which could bring strong winds.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for London and Middlesex County, advising of possible wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h and hail up to ping-pong ball-sized.

Severe thunderstorm advisories were also in place for Elgin, Huron, Lambton, Oxford, and Perth counties as of early Tuesday afternoon.

A special weather statement was also in effect for London, Middlesex, and parts of Huron and Lambton in relation to the storms. It was dropped around 12:30 p.m.

“Thunderstorms incoming from Lower Michigan will present mainly a large hail threat, with damaging winds becoming an increasing hazard through the morning. There is uncertainty with respect to further thunderstorm development this afternoon,” the advisory states.

Story continues below advertisement

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Environment Canada’s forecast for London calls for a few showers with thunderstorms on Wednesday ending late in the afternoon followed by cloudy skies and a high of 27 C, feeling like 35.

Cloudy skies are expected to continue into the evening, with the temperatures falling to an overnight low of 12 C.

The forecast for Thursday also calls for cloud cover and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning or early afternoon and a high of 14 C.

Thursday marks the start of autumn, with the season changing over at 9:03 p.m.

For the latest weather advisories visit the website of Environment Canada.