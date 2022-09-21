Menu

Comments

Canada

Case of Ontario doctor accused of killing four to return to court in October

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2022 11:05 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario doctor accused of murder now charged with 3 more patient deaths' Ontario doctor accused of murder now charged with 3 more patient deaths
Dr. Brian Nadler, the Hawkesbury, Ontario physician already accused in the death of an 89-year-old man, now faces additional first-degree murder charges. Eric Sorensen explains the new allegations against Nadler, what's known about him, and how he's responding. – Aug 17, 2022

The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with killing four people will return to court on Oct. 5.

Dr. Brian Nadler was initially charged with first-degree murder last year in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Police laid three additional charges of first-degree murder against him last month in the deaths of 80-year-old Claire Brière, 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu.

READ MORE: Eastern Ontario doctor faces 3 more murder charges as police investigate hospital deaths

Court documents allege Poidinger was killed on March 25, 2021, and the three others “on or about” that date.

The documents say Brière, Lalande and Lungulescu also died in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Nadler’s lawyers maintain their client’s innocence and say his patients died from COVID-19.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
