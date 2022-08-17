Menu

Canada

Eastern Ontario doctor faces 3 more murder charges as police investigate hospital deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 2:02 pm
Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Ontario Provincial Police say a doctor is facing three additional murder charges in connection with an investigation into deaths at Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Dr. Brian Nadler, who is from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., was arrested Wednesday. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, according to police.

The new charges stem from the deaths of of 80-year-old Claire Briere of Rigaud, Que., and 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu from the Hawkesbury, Ont., area.

Read more: Case of eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder adjourned to March

The physician had already been before the courts this year. He was accused of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the hospital in March 2021.

At the time, police said that they were investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Nadler was released on bail in July 2021.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122. They can also do so by reaching out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at crimestoppers.ca

with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths' Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths – Mar 27, 2021
