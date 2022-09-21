Menu

Canada

B.C. had highest national rate of unaffordable housing in 2021: Statistics Canada

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 11:17 am
High-rise condominium towers crowded along the shoreline of Vancouver's False Creek waterway in the city's downtown core, Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. View image in full screen
High-rise condominium towers crowded along the shoreline of Vancouver's False Creek waterway in the city's downtown core, Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. Bayne Stanley / The Canadian Press

The province of B.C. had the highest percentage of unaffordable homes in the county in 2021, according to a Statistics Canada report published on Wednesday.

The 2021 statistics are due “largely to the number of people paying high rents to live in downtown Vancouver,” StatCan said.

Read more: Homeownership rates on the decline in Canada, especially among young adults: data

The data pegs B.C.’s unaffordability rate at 25.5 per cent, with Ontario next at 24.2 per cent.

Canada’s homeownership rate fell overall to 66.5 per cent in 2021 from a peak of 69 per cent in 2011.

StatCan said B.C. posted the third-largest homeownership decline over the decade between 2011 and 2021, dropping to 66.8 per cent from 70 per cent.

Read more: More than half of kids in foster care are Indigenous: Statistics Canada

The province is also leading in the total number of renter households, with Kelowna seeing a large increase of more than 54 per cent.

StatCan also showed that improvements in household incomes across Canada have reduced core housing needs, but still, almost 1.5 million Canadians live in conditions defined as unsuitable, inadequate or unaffordable.

Read more: Rent-to-own a path to homeownership for some, but not a ‘magic solution’: experts

Concerns with previous StatCan housing reports centered around affordability and availability but recently due to rising interest rates, prices have been cooling down while housing inventory has been up.

Click to play video: 'How to Become a Homeowner in 2023' How to Become a Homeowner in 2023
With files from Canadian Press.

