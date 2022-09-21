City of Toronto pulls controversial ads regarding COVID vaccinations for children

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has pulled a series of controversial ads regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

In one of the ads, a young girl could be seen sitting by a window watching a group of kids playing outside.

She asks her mother if she can go outside and play with her friends, to which her mother responds, “No honey, there’s still something going around.”

The girl says “Okay,” and looks back outside the window.

The ad then says, “Kids should be out there. Not in here.

“COVID-19 vaccines available for children 6 months to 12 years.

“Thank you for getting vaccinated.”

The other ads show similar scenarios of children isolated at home. In two of the ads, children are seen at home instead of in classrooms.

In another, a boy tries to speak to his friend via a video chat before losing connection.

“Human connections are stronger than internet connections,” the ad says, before again noting that COVID vaccines are available for young children.

Shortly after the ads were posted online, they received sharp criticism, with many social media users saying they were inappropriate, as they seemed to imply there are important life moments children cannot participate in without getting a shot.

City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross addressed the ads in a statement sent to Global News.

“The video created was intended to highlight the impact it (the pandemic) has had on children and inform parents and caregivers that vaccines for children are now available,” Ross said.

“Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect our children, families, communities and ourselves against the serious effects of COVID-19.

“This video missed the mark on that message and should not have been posted.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This video missed the mark on that message and should not have been posted."

Ross said a series of five videos “directed at parents and caregivers about children’s vaccines has been paused” while a review is underway.

Ross said each will be reviewed “to ensure the messages are clear and unambiguous: vaccines are available for children and they are safe.”

The videos cost $4,000 each to produce, for a total of $20,000, he said.

“This video series is a community-led initiative by the vaccine engagement team, a group of ambassadors that has been extremely effective in educating and informing residents – especially hard-to-reach residents – about the efficacy of vaccine, its safety and its availability,” Ross continued.

“This video sent the wrong message.”

Ross said any future videos will “undergo a more rigorous approvals process” before being made public.

The City removed a tweet and video from earlier today. We always strive to ensure clear understanding, especially about vaccinations, and will work to ensure greater clarity in the future. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) September 20, 2022

