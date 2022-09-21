Bombers legend Poplawski to be inducted into team’s Ring of Honour

Send this page to someone via email

An iconic member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is set to be the 14th inductee into the team’s Ring of Honour.

The Bombers announced Wednesday that receiver Joe Poplawski, who wore blue and gold from 1978 to 1986, is getting the nod and will be recognized at halftime during the team’s last regular-season game Oct. 28.

Poplawski, a five-time CFL all-star, ranks third in Bombers history for both receptions and receiving yardage, and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian twice during his football career.

The Edmonton-born 65-year-old was previously inducted into the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

Joe Poplawski has been selected as the 14th inductee to the Ring of Honour at IG Field, presented by the @IBAManitoba. 📝 » https://t.co/ETAiTaVvx9#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/V5BEvdyGPG — x-Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) September 21, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“This is pretty darn special,” Poplawski said in a statement from the team.

“What first comes to mind is all the great teammates I had over the years, and this is certainly a tribute to them as well. I also think about the potential future Ring of Honour inductees, too, and it will be a great honour being up on the ring with them.”

Poplawski joins Bombers greats Chris Walby, Ken Ploen, Gerry James, Milt Stegall, Dieter Brock, Leo Lewis, Bud Grant, Herb Gray, Doug Brown, Jack Jacobs, Fritz Hanson and Bob Cameron, as well as longtime 680 CJOB broadcaster Bob Irving, in the team’s Ring of Honour.

Joe Poplawski at a press conference at Canad Inns Stadium in Winnipeg on Tuesday, April 24, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

“Joe Poplawski wasn’t just a great Blue Bomber, he has long been a great citizen of Winnipeg and an outstanding person,” said team president Wade Miller.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Winnipeg Football Club is thrilled to add him to our Ring of Honour along with the other legends of the franchise.”

0:27 Voice of the Bombers Bob Irving inducted into team’s Ring of Honour Voice of the Bombers Bob Irving inducted into team’s Ring of Honour – Nov 25, 2021