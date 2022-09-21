Menu

Economy

Kenney announces new airplane manufacturing plant east of Calgary

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 10:58 am
A file photo of a row of De Havilland Dash-8 airplanes sit outside the Downsview plant in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
File: A row of De Havilland Dash-8 airplanes sit outside the Downsview plant in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Christopher Katsarov, THE CANADIAN PRESS

A new airplane manufacturing plant will be built east of Calgary, according to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

While on a business trip promoting Alberta to those in Toronto Wednesday morning, Kenney made the announcement, calling it “historic” for the province’s economy.

The plant owned by De Havilland is said to employ approximately 1,500 people.

Read more: Striking De Havilland workers rally to get aircraft made in the Toronto area

“Just another very major sign of the economic growth, job opportunities and diversification happening that will be three different lines of aircraft being produced in Alberta,” Kenney said.

“We hope moving to a fourth line eventually following the construction of this major plant.”

A news conference at 2 p.m. is scheduled where a spokesperson for De Havilland said more information will be provided at that time.

The premier also hinted at “more big news” to come in the aviation sector in the weeks ahead.

More to come…

