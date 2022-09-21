Kenney announces new airplane manufacturing plant east of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A new airplane manufacturing plant will be built east of Calgary, according to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

While on a business trip promoting Alberta to those in Toronto Wednesday morning, Kenney made the announcement, calling it “historic” for the province’s economy.

The plant owned by De Havilland is said to employ approximately 1,500 people.

“Just another very major sign of the economic growth, job opportunities and diversification happening that will be three different lines of aircraft being produced in Alberta,” Kenney said.

“We hope moving to a fourth line eventually following the construction of this major plant.”

Story continues below advertisement

A news conference at 2 p.m. is scheduled where a spokesperson for De Havilland said more information will be provided at that time.

The premier also hinted at “more big news” to come in the aviation sector in the weeks ahead.

More to come…