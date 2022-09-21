September 24 – Spa Spot

A great Alberta success story, the Spa Spot was started with just two hot tubs in an Edmonton parking lot. From this humble beginning, they quickly came to be known as Edmonton’s largest inventory of hot tubs by focusing on making spa ownership simple and affordable.

In the years since, they’ve refined and improved our service even more; our associates regularly attend manufacturer training in the U.S., and always place first in knowledge testing.

That’s why they’re never shy about being Edmonton Hot Tubs experts!

The drive to be the best has also lead to having the largest inventory of hot tubs in Edmonton, and Northern Alberta. Whether you’re already looking for a quality hot tub, or just want to talk to the most knowledgeable staff in the business, the Spa Spot is your best destination for Hot Tubs Edmonton.