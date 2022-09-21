Hurricane Fiona shaping up to be ‘potentially severe event’ for Atlantic Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Hurricane Fiona could potentially be a severe event for Atlantic Canadian provinces.

In an early Wednesday morning update, Environment Canada said Fiona is now expected to impact the eastern shore on Friday, as it transforms into a strong post-tropical storm.

The weather agency said there are indications of a deep hybrid low-pressure system, which possesses both tropical and intense winter storm-type properties. Fiona could bring very heavy rainfall and severe winds.

View image in full screen Environment Canada says the cone of uncertainty with hurricane Fiona is become narrower as it continues to track north. Environment Canada

“We’ll see some very strong, possibly damaging winds, probably a lot of heavy rainfall over some areas,” said Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologist Ian Hubbard on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“And we are expecting to see some coastal flooding, in terms of large waves and storm surge at some point.“

Hubbard said there was still a large cone of uncertainty on Tuesday, meaning there wasn’t enough detail about where Fiona would go. It was an 800-kilometre range centred near eastern Cape Breton in Nova Scotia.

On Wednesday, however, that range shrunk to about 600 to 700 kilometres, centred over Cape Breton, “with a broad coverage of hurricane-force winds including over land,” Environment Canada said.

“This storm certainly has the potential to be quite severe.”

A new update on Fiona from Environment Canada will be released Wednesday at 3 p.m. AT. The agency expects to have more detail on rainfall, waves and storm surge then.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre has been monitoring hurricane Fiona as of Sunday. It has already caused widespread damage in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Forecasters said the storm would cause massive flooding and threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain, with up to 76 centimetres possible in some areas.

Story continues below advertisement

A state of emergency was declared in the U.S. territory as the eye of the storm approached the island. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Centre, it’s forecasted the center of Fiona will pass near Grand Turk and the other eastern Turks and Caicos during the day.