Crime

London, Ont. police seek suspect in Bonaventure Drive shooting

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted September 20, 2022 4:05 pm
Mickey Lacourse, 46, of London. View image in full screen
Mickey Lacourse, 46, of London. London Police Service

Investigators with the London Police Service say a suspect remains at large following a weekend shooting in the east end of London, Ont.

The shooting took place at a parking lot on Bonaventure Drive near Admiral Drive at around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Police say they weren’t notified until the following day and when officers arrived at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, they “observed evidence that someone was injured in the parking lot, however a victim was not located.”

The investigation later revealed a man was in hospital with “significant injuries,” but as of Tuesday afternoon, police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.

A police spokesperson told Global News they were not able to say whether a firearm had been recovered since the shooting, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, police identified Mickey Lacourse, 46, of London as the suspect in the case.

He faces seven charges, including aggravated assault, breach of probation and five weapons-related offences.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Lacourse if they see him and instead call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

