Pop-up COVID-19 clinics planned for Simcoe Muskoka region this week

The Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit is trying to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine, with pop-up clinics taking place throughout the region into next week.

Five clinics will take place from Sept. 20 and Sept. 26, allowing walk-ins for individuals aged five and older, including a limited supply of the bivalent booster for members of priority groups.

The health unit said the bivalent booster is available for those aged 70 years and older, health-care providers and long-term care residents, as capacity allows.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Clinic location: Orillia Common Roof – Boardroom, 69 Front St., Orillia

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Clinic location: Royal Canadian Legion – Port Carling, 4 Bailey St., Port Carling

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clinic location: Alliston Memorial Arena – 49 Nelson St. E., New Tecumseth

Time: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

Clinic location: Stayner Arena and Community Centre – 269 Regina St., Stayner

Time: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Time: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Clinic location: Chappell Farms – 617 Penetanguishene Rd., Barrie

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GO-VAXX bus and mobile clinics continue to operate on an appointment-only basis, with new booster appointments reserved for members of the priority groups.

Health officials say all previously booked booster appointments with the bus through to Sept. 25 will be honoured and, if available, the bivalent vaccine will be offered.

On Sept. 26, eligibility for the bivalent vaccine will expand to include individuals 18 years and older, and appointments for Sept. 26 and on can be booked through the COVID-19 vaccination portal.

The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on an appointment-only basis to individuals aged six months and older at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St., on the upper level, in Barrie on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a complete list of all of the locations and times where COVID-19 vaccines are available, you can head to the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit website or the COVID-19 vaccination portal.