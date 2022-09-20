Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina’s newest construction project kicks on Arcola Avenue

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 4:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina transportation, water, wastewater, and drainage construction projects underway' Regina transportation, water, wastewater, and drainage construction projects underway
Construction began on Monday along Arcola Avenue, traffic restrictions are expected to be in place for the next six to seven weeks.

Work on Regina’s newest construction project, the Arcola Avenue sewer trunk renewal project in the southeast corner of the city, kicked off on Monday.

The $3.6-million project is underway between Arcola Avenue, Apple Grove Drive and Houston Road. Regina residents can expect traffic restrictions in the area for the next six to seven weeks.

“One of the things we were asked, and figured out a way, is to put the pipes through the culverts underneath Prince of Wales Drive,” said Allison Han, the City of Regina senior engineer.

“So what that means is that the bypass doesn’t affect traffic on Prince of Wales Drive at all.”

Arcola Avenue is the latest of several projects underway throughout the city. Living in Saskatchewan, we like to prepare ourselves for two distinct seasons: winter and construction.

Story continues below advertisement

And while winter isn’t on the way just yet, construction season has been in full force all summer long and continues into the fall.

Read more: Regina sees rash of restaurant break-ins with over 6 establishments hit

In 2022, the City of Regina is spending $118 million on transportation, water, wastewater and drainage infrastructure.

Trending Stories

Some major projects have already begun, including the McCarthy infrastructure improvement project, the North Central drainage project, the Albert Street Rehabilitation project and construction on the Winnipeg Street overpass.

Read more: SGI to introduce tougher penalties for street racing and stunting

 

Regina said it factors in any disruptions that could interfere with a construction project’s timeline to come up with an expected end result date, including supplies, workers and even weather.

“We work with external companies to complete that work and as part of that work, we ensure that we are building in the various scope and scale of those projects and identifying timelines in which we would like the work to be completed,” said Chris Warren, the city of Regina’s director of roadways and transfers.

Warren said sewer relining is a more cost-effect way to renew these pipes as it is about a third of the cost it would be to fully dig up and replace the old pipes.

Story continues below advertisement

The project is expected to renew and maintain Regina’s sewer main networks for at least another 50 years.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon transit users tired of waiting over bus capacity issues' Saskatoon transit users tired of waiting over bus capacity issues
Saskatoon transit users tired of waiting over bus capacity issues
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagRegina tagCity of Regina tagregina construction tagArcola Avenue tagWinnipeg Street Overpass tagRegina’s sewer main tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers