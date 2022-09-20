Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

77-year-old Ontario man charged in historic sexual assault from 1984

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 12:02 pm
File photo. Durham Regional Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Durham Regional Police. Global News

Durham Regional Police say they have laid charges against a 77-year-old Ontario man for an alleged sexual assault in Pickering dating back almost 40 years.

Police said their special victims unit began an investigation earlier this year into an allegation from a woman who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged assault in 1984.

They said the woman came forward to report “sexual misconduct” against the accused.

The suspect was an employee at the Rotherglen Centre in Pickering and is accused of sexually assaulting the victim while she was at the centre, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Dutton man, 70, faces historic sex crimes charges involving minors: OPP

Police said the investigation began in February 2022 and they have now arrested and charged 77-year-old Shyleem Khan who is currently a resident of Wellington County.

Story continues below advertisement

Khan is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of gross indecency.

“Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims. Anyone with information in relation to Mr. Khan is urged to contact police as soon as possible,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSexual Assault tagDurham Regional Police tagsex assault tagAlleged sexual assault tagHistoric Sexual Assault tagOntario Sexual Assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers