77-year-old Ontario man charged in historic sexual assault from 1984

Durham Regional Police say they have laid charges against a 77-year-old Ontario man for an alleged sexual assault in Pickering dating back almost 40 years.

Police said their special victims unit began an investigation earlier this year into an allegation from a woman who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged assault in 1984.

They said the woman came forward to report “sexual misconduct” against the accused.

The suspect was an employee at the Rotherglen Centre in Pickering and is accused of sexually assaulting the victim while she was at the centre, police said.

Police said the investigation began in February 2022 and they have now arrested and charged 77-year-old Shyleem Khan who is currently a resident of Wellington County.

Khan is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of gross indecency.

“Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims. Anyone with information in relation to Mr. Khan is urged to contact police as soon as possible,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.