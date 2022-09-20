Morning news rewind: Tuesday, Sept. 20

Send this page to someone via email

Foundations Learning and Skills Saskatchewan, Ward 10 Coun. Zach Jefferies, Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper and male menopause with Dr. Jacqui Fleury in Health Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Sept. 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

‘We are a Story’ event puts literacy at top of mind

Literacy and reading will be on top of mind during an event taking place in Saskatoon this week.

Broadway Theatre will host the “We are a Story” event on Sept. 22

Sheryl Harrow-Yurak, the executive director of Foundations Learning and Skills Saskatchewan, provided details on the event and the name change from Read Saskatoon.

City hall gets feedback on locations for new Saskatoon arena

The new downtown event centre and arena is now officially in the public feedback phase as planners determine where it will be situated.

The city wants to hear what people think are the pros and cons of the two locations under consideration —the Midtown north parking lot and the north downtown city yards.

Ward 10 Coun. Zach Jefferies discusses the feedback received to date and how the public can provide feedback.

Alternate response units and neighbourhood speeding: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say they are hearing from citizens over speeding in neighbourhoods.

Chief Troy Cooper says there are ways police will deal with those complaints.

He also discusses the alternative response unit pilot project and if it has been successful enough to be made into a permanent program within the force.

Talking male menopause in Healthy Living

A decline in testosterone could lead to male menopause.

In Health Living, naturopathic Dr. Jacqui Fleury looks at ways males can improve their lifestyles to offset the risks of losing testosterone and ways to support a man going through menopause.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Sept. 20

Warmer days are on the horizon. Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, Sept. 20, morning SkyTracker forecast.

