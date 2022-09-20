Menu

Canada

Montreal musician Pierre Kwenders wins 2022 Polaris Music Prize

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2022 10:42 am
Pierre Kwenders drops the mic after winning the Polaris Music Prize Award in Toronto on Monday, September 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Pierre Kwenders drops the mic after winning the Polaris Music Prize Award in Toronto on Monday, September 19, 2022. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Pierre Kwenders has won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for his album José Louis and the Paradox Of Love.

The Congolese-Canadian’s third album was selected for the $50,000 prize by an 11-member grand jury that named it best Canadian album of the year based on its artistic merit.

José Louis and the Paradox Of Love blends the dancefloor energy of Afro-Latin beats with influence from the music scene in Kwenders’ home in Montreal.

Read more: Quebec comes in strong, Shad extends his history making record on Polaris short list

The Polaris Music Prize is considered one of the country’s most prestigious music awards.

Previous winners include Cadence Weapon, Haviah Mighty, Jeremy Dutcher and Kaytranada.

An eclectic group of Canadian musicians were up for this year’s prize, including rapper Shad, Vancouver rock band Destroyer and Rosaireville, N.B.-raised Lisa LeBlanc.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
