Crime

2nd arrest made in Brampton parking lot fight caught on video

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 6:41 am
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police car in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police car in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Peel Regional Police say a second arrest has been made following a large fight at a Brampton parking lot that was filmed and posted on social media.

The fight happened on Aug. 28 in the Steeles Avenue and McLaughlin Road area.

The fight was shown in a video circulating on social media.

Police said several people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police charge man after fight in Brampton, Ont. parking lot

On Tuesday, police said they made a second arrest in the investigation. Mansharan Malhi, a 24-year-old from Sydney, Nova Scotia, has been charged with assault.

Last week, police said 25-year-old Harjot Singh from Woodstock, Ont., had been arrested. He was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

“Peel Regional Police continues investigating this violent incident to identify others responsible,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

— With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan

