2nd arrest made in Brampton parking lot fight caught on video

Peel Regional Police say a second arrest has been made following a large fight at a Brampton parking lot that was filmed and posted on social media.
The fight happened on Aug. 28 in the Steeles Avenue and McLaughlin Road area.
The fight was shown in a video circulating on social media.
Police said several people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, police said they made a second arrest in the investigation. Mansharan Malhi, a 24-year-old from Sydney, Nova Scotia, has been charged with assault.
Last week, police said 25-year-old Harjot Singh from Woodstock, Ont., had been arrested. He was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.
“Peel Regional Police continues investigating this violent incident to identify others responsible,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.
— With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan
