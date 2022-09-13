Menu

Crime

Police charge man after fight in Brampton, Ont. parking lot

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 9:54 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say a man has been arrested after an investigation into a brawl in a Brampton, Ont., parking lot.

Peel Regional Police said the fight took place “between a large group of people” at around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.

The incident reportedly happened in a parking lot in the Mclaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue West area of Brampton, according to police.

Read more: Police appeal for witnesses after fight in Brampton, Ont., parking lot

The fight was shown in a video circulating on social media. Police said several people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update on Tuesday, Peel police said 25-year-old Harjot Singh from Woodstock, Ont., had been arrested. He was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

“Violence in our community will not be tolerated. Members of the Peel Regional Police continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible before the courts,” Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a statement.

