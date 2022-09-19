Woman dead after Mississauga stabbing, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Mavis Road and Britannia Road on Monday evening at around 6 p.m. for reports a man and a woman had been injured.

Police said a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken into custody.

The man was taken to a local hospital, although police said the extent of his injuries was unknown.

STABBING:

– Mavis Rd & Britannia Rd in #Mississauga

– Reports of a ml and a fml injured in the area

– 1 fml victim has been pronounced deceased

– 1 ml suspect taken into custody

– Ml in custody being taken to a local hospital, U/K extent of inj.

– C/R at 6:00 p.m.

– PR22-0310982 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 19, 2022

Advertisement