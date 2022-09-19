Woman dead after Mississauga stabbing, police say

A man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Mississauga, Ont., police say.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Mavis Road and Britannia Road on Monday evening at around 6 p.m. for reports a man and a woman had been injured.
Police said a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken into custody.
The man was taken to a local hospital, although police said the extent of his injuries was unknown.
