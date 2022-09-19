Menu

Crime

Man charged in fatal 2021 Calgary hit-and-run

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted September 19, 2022 6:17 pm
Calgary police investigate a serious hit and run collision on 50 Avenue SW, just east of MacLeod Trail, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a serious hit and run collision on 50 Avenue SW, just east of MacLeod Trail, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Global News

A 46-year-old man has been charged in relation to a fatal hit-and-run in southwest Calgary in October last year.

According to a Monday news release, a 35-year-old Calgary man was struck at 50 Avenue S.W. between 1 Street S.W. and Macleod Trail by a light-coloured pickup truck at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2021. The truck continued through the intersection and fled the area and the driver did not return to the scene.

Read more: Man dies after hit and run on Macleod Trail, police look for suspect truck

Police said the 35-year-old injured pedestrian was discovered by a passing rideshare driver at around 2:35 a.m. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Later that month, police arrested a man in relation to the incident and seized a silver 2007 Dodge Ram that they believed was involved in the hit-and-run.

Read more: Truck seized, man arrested in fatal Calgary hit and run

The Calgary Police Service said it has now charged the 46-year-old man with one count each of hit-and-run and hit-and-run causing death.

However, police said no further details can be released due to a publication ban.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

