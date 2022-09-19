Fire at Vegreville mechanic shop puts out heavy smoke, forces area businesses to close

Send this page to someone via email

A large fire broke out at a mechanic shop in a small town east of Edmonton, sending black plumes of smoke into the sky and forcing area businesses to evacuate.

The fire happened at Full Throttle Truck & Trailer Repair in Vegreville, located about 100 kilometers east of Edmonton.

The Town of Vegreville asked people to avoid the area of 50 Avenue between 48 Street and 50 Street because of the emergency response by the Vegreville Fire Department.

Several businesses in the area said they were closed due to their proximity to the fire, including the Vegreville Family Clinic doctors office and Vegreville Drug Mart pharmacy.

For several hours, black and grey smoke billowed from the building as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

View image in full screen A large fire at Full Throttle Truck & Trailer Repair in Vegreville, Alta. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Global News

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

— More to come…